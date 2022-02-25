Ramaphosa fires SAPS national commissioner Sitole

National police commissioner General Kehla Sitole has been shown the door.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that he and Sitole agreed that an early termination of his contract is in the best interest of the country.

This comes after Police Minister Bheki Cele’s testimony at the SA Human Rights Commission this week on the riots that erupted in July 2021.

“The time until General Sitole’s departure will enable a proper handover of various tasks, including ongoing investigations, to one of the senior members of the team at the SAPS that had been assisting General Sithole,” read the statement by The Presidency.

The president said he was grateful for the constructive discussions he and Sitole held regarding the termination of his contract. He added that an announcement on Sitole’s replacement would be made soon.

But Action Society’s director Ian Cameron said Cele must also go. He said and independent panel should be appointed to select a “competent” national commissioner.

“Action Society would like to see an independent panel of policing experts appointed to restructure the SAPS management, ensure that everyone has been appointed according to merit and not political affiliation, and to select a competent national commissioner that can help to rebuild the once mighty SAPS,” said Cameron.

