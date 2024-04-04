‘Ramaphosa, Mswati did not discuss murder suspects’ extradition’

President Cyril Ramaphosa and King Mswati III did not discuss the ongoing extradition process to bring back to South Africa the two men accused of killing Kiernan Forbes, better known by his stage name AKA, and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

This is according to Vincent Magwenya, a spokesperson for Ramaphosa, after the two leaders met in Eswatini on Wednesday.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa concluded a courtesy visit to King Mswati III in Lozitha, eSwatini, on Wednesday.

Asked if the president and the king discussed the extradition process of the siblings, Magwenya said: “No, that is a legal process that has to run its course.”

Cementing political and trade ties

“On arrival in the Kingdom of Eswatini, the president first paid a brief visit to the Queen Mother, Her Majesty iNdlovukazi, before proceeding to meet with His Majesty the King.

“The two leaders affirmed their commitment to strong historical bonds between their two countries, including growing political and trade ties.

“They also highlighted the historical success of collaboration between the two countries, where the two leaders collaborated to work together for a better future,” said Magwenya.

The visit happened while two suspects in the AKA murder case, brothers Siyabonga Gezani Ndimande and Malusi Dave Ndimande, who were arrested in Eswatini in February, are in the process of being extradited back to South Africa.

Five other suspects who have been arrested in connection with the murders of the acclaimed rapper and his celebrity chef friend have been applying for bail in the Durban magistrate’s court recently.

Bail hearing continues on Monday

The matter returns to court on April 8 for the continuation of their bail applications.

Thirty-five-year-old Lindani Ndimande, Lindokuhle Ndimande, 29, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, 36, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, 30, and 21-year-old Siyanda Myeza are facing a total of 10 charges.

They are charged with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of unlawful firearms, and possession of unlawful ammunition.

AKA and Motsoane were shot and killed in February 2023 outside the Wish restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road.

