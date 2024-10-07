Ramaphosa must tell the nation what’s going on with Simelane

Whatever machinations that might be at work, the saga around Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Thembi Simelane has dragged on for far too long, and it’s time it was put to rest one way or the other, and, of course, fairly.

Now, a minister might not necessarily be a hands-on daily functionary of the department they lead, yet, it doesn’t help their cause that a political head be distracted as much as has been the case with Simelane without indication from the head office in government of what is to be done.

Today, your paper, dear readers, is running the story of what went down when Simelane appeared before her party, the ANC’s Integrity Commission, to explain the loan she has admitted taking from Gundo Wealth Solutions, an entity run by VBS heist accused Ralliom Razwinane

Her appearance at the integrity commission about two weeks ago was the umpteenth time she has had to explain herself while all sorts of developments continue to manifest around her. The vultures are circling and it doesn’t make for a good picture.

Among the developments this past week was ActionSA laying charges with the police against Simelane in Polokwane, the city she once led as mayor. It was during her tenure that Polokwane deposited funds in VBS Mutual Bank. The law does not allow municipalities to bank with mutual banks.

Back to the state of play, Simelane has been at pains to explain that she had taken the loan with Gundo after commercial banks declined to grant her one for the establishment of a coffee shop in Sandton, Johannesburg. She has, she says, repaid the loan plus interest.

Today Sunday World is revealing what she told the commission; that her boss President Cyril Ramaphosa was fully briefed on the issue when he first sought to appoint her as a deputy minister back in 2021. She said he grilled her at length about the loan before appointing her.

The obvious assumption, not without sound reason, was that the president had satisfied himself there was nothing untoward with the issue and therefore appointed her. He reasserted that by promoting her to one of the senior cabinet posts, the position she currently holds, when he announced his cabinet in the government of national unity this year.

Now, why is there a need for him to get her to explain herself to him as requested when the regurgitated accusations against Simelane resurfaced? Granted he might be still applying his mind after she explained herself to him again but it’s been long since and the first citizen hasn’t said a word since, while her name continues to be muddied.

There’s much more at play here than meets the eye. An issue that has bubbled to the surface is that of the records of the Zondo Commission into state capture that are now in the custody of the Department of Justice, led by Simelane. She has refused to hand over the records to the National Prosecuting Authority as requested without proper procedure.

We feel it’s time the president took the nation into his confidence. It would also help paint a picture of him standing by his decisions to declare where he stands.

It is called leadership.

