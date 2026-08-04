Ramaphosa says R1.6bn hospital honours King Nyabela’s resistance

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to King Nyabela kaMahlangu’s fierce resistance against colonial expansion, saying the new R1.6 billion King Nyabela Hospital stands as a living monument to one of Mpumalanga’s greatest warrior kings.

Speaking at the official opening of the hospital in Middelburg on Tuesday, Ramaphosa said naming the state-of-the-art facility after the AmaNdebele monarch honoured a leader who fiercely defended his people’s land while striving for peace.

King known for ‘fiercely defending ancestral lands’

“King Nyabela was renowned for fiercely defending ancestral lands against European encroachment and for being relentless in seeking peace,” Ramaphosa said.

He described the Ndzundza Ndebele as a people whose history was defined by courage, resistance and solidarity, recalling the Mapoch War of 1882 to 1883, when King Nyabela sheltered the Pedi king, Mampuru II, from advancing Boer forces despite the grave consequences.

Ramaphosa broadened the historical narrative beyond Nyabela, noting that Middelburg also became the place where Zulu king Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo spent his final years after being exiled there in 1910.

He further recalled how, in the late 1960s, the then Prince Goodwill Zwelithini found refuge with the Skosana family in Mpumalanga after fears emerged for his safety following the death of his father.

“This speaks to the spirit of a people who throughout history have been peacemakers and resolute and brave when called upon to be so,” Ramaphosa said.

“Today we honour King Nyabela and we honour all the forebears of the Ndzundza Ndebele people. Let this hospital be a living tribute to their resolve, principle and commitment.”

Ramaphosa urges community to protect hospital

The president urged residents to protect the new hospital, warning that criminal disruptions of public infrastructure projects would not be tolerated.

“There were challenges during the early construction stages with so-called business forums who disrupted the work,” he said.

“We must be clear that acts of intimidation and violence relating to the construction of public infrastructure will not be tolerated. We cannot stand for the construction of hospitals, clinics, roads, dams or any public infrastructure being disrupted to advance some individuals’ financial interests.”

The 220-bed King Nyabela Hospital replaces the ageing Middelburg Hospital, which had served the area for more than a century. The facility will provide comprehensive medical, surgical, maternity, paediatric, emergency and mental health services to more than 240,000 residents in the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality.

By placing King Nyabela’s name on one of the province’s largest health investments, Ramaphosa said government was ensuring that the legacy of resistance, unity and service associated with the AmaNdebele king would continue to inspire future generations.

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