Ramaphosa says South Africa prepared to engage with U.S. while safeguarding sovereignty

South Africa remains prepared to engage with the United States to resolve challenges in bilateral relations while safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said.

Ramaphosa made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of a fundraising event in Johannesburg, following Washington’s announcement of new visa restrictions targeting certain South Africans.

“We have noted what Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced about restrictions on certain individuals. They have not named them,” Ramaphosa said.

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He stressed that South Africa would continue to safeguard its sovereignty while remaining willing and prepared to engage with the United States, as it does with other countries around the world.

South Africa would approach such engagements with dignity and sovereignty, treating other countries with respect and expecting the same in return, Ramaphosa said.

Noting that the United States remains an important market for South Africa, Ramaphosa said the two countries have mutual trade interests and would continue engaging to find solutions and address issues raised.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sept. 15 announced a new policy to impose visa restrictions on South African officials alleged to be involved in “race-based discrimination”.

The next day, South Africa rejected the move, saying it mischaracterised the country’s domestic policies and undermined efforts to resolve bilateral differences through diplomatic engagement.