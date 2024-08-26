News

Ramaphosa speaks at Municipal Just Energy Transition event

By Sunday World
Ramaphosa prepares to open parliament
President Cyril Ramaphosa. / Gallo Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday addressed the opening of the Municipal Just Energy Transition (JET) Conference.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.