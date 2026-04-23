Ramaphosa to address nation as ANC study group demands actions against top cop Masemola

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to make a major announcement on Thursday afternoon that could place embattled national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola under precautionary suspension, in what would mark the latest chapter in South Africa’s long-running top cop turmoil.

The Presidency confirmed in a statement on Thursday morning that Ramaphosa, accompanied by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, will address the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria at 4pm.

While the Presidency has not disclosed the purpose of the briefing, political and policing circles expect the focus to fall squarely on Masemola’s future following mounting controversy linked to the explosive Medicare24 police tender saga.

The scheduled media briefing comes as the ANC’s parliamentary study group on police has piled fresh pressure on Masemola, urging Ramaphosa to move swiftly and restore stability in the SA Police Service (SAPS).

Masemola’s position became even more precarious after he appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, where prosecutors moved to cite him in the widening corruption case linked to alleged underground figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and a string of senior police officers.

Credibility of SAPS threatened

In a sharply worded statement issued on Wednesday, the ANC study group said the formal charging of Masemola had created a crisis at the top of policing and threatened the credibility of the SAPS.

“The ANC study group on police calls upon President Cyril Ramaphosa to exercise his executive authority and act with the necessary speed to restore stability within the police service,” the group said.

The intervention places the governing party in the unusual position of publicly demanding action against one of the country’s most senior law enforcement figures, while opposition parties have already called for Masemola’s suspension.

The ANC study group said the charges struck “at the very heart of the integrity of our law enforcement agencies”.

“As the accounting officer of the SAPS, the national commissioner is entrusted with the sacred duty of ensuring that public funds are managed with the highest degree of transparency and accountability,” it said.

Without explicitly using the word “suspension”, the group’s language strongly suggested that Ramaphosa should remove Masemola from active command while the legal process unfolds.

“We cannot allow a situation where the leadership of our primary law enforcement agency remains in a state of paralysis. The stability of the SAPS is a matter of national security,” the statement reads.

Growing discomfort in the ANC

The ANC further said the commissioner’s legal troubles had the potential to demoralise “thousands of hard-working, honest police officers who risk their lives daily to keep South Africans safe”.

The comments are politically significant because they come from the ANC caucus in parliament rather than from opposition benches.

They suggest growing discomfort inside the ruling party over the optics of a police commissioner appearing in court while still occupying the highest office in the SAPS.

Masemola’s legal woes stem from the awarding of a police medical services contract to Medicare24 Tshwane District.

Investigators allege procurement irregularities and failures in oversight, but Masemola is expected to contest the allegations.

The matter has also drawn the attention of the Madlanga commission and parliament’s ad hoc committee examining corruption and criminal infiltration inside policing structures.

For Ramaphosa, the ANC statement narrows the political runway.

If he acts, he can cite pressure from his movement. If he delays, he risks accusations that even his party has recognised a leadership crisis while the Presidency hesitates.

In addition, if Ramaphosa announces a suspension, it would send shock waves through the SAPS and place one of the country’s most powerful offices under yet another cloud.

Red flags were ignored

Investigators are probing whether procurement rules under the Public Finance Management Act were breached when the contract was awarded and whether senior officials failed in their legal duties.

Masemola later cancelled the contract after internal concerns surfaced, but critics argue the cancellation did not erase questions over how the deal was approved in the first place.

Previous court papers and Sunday World reporting painted a picture of how the contract allegedly became a feeding trough for insiders.

Prosecutors told the court that Matlala’s company received more than R50-million from police coffers after securing the tender.

The state alleged that senior SAPS procurement officials, including brigadiers, colonels, and a major general, were part of a network that helped steer the bid through despite obvious red flags.

According to the affidavit, officials allegedly endorsed claims that the company had national infrastructure, staff capacity, and operational sites across provinces, even though investigators say those claims were false.

Instead of disqualifying the bid, committees allegedly approved it, paving the way for payment.

Cachalia’s presence will be significant

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) further alleged that once the contract was awarded, money flowed through nearly 200 transactions into company accounts, while one official allegedly received R300 000 in gratification through laundering channels for helping keep the machinery turning.

The investigating directorate against corruption, a specialist unit within the NPA, has played a central role in driving arrests, financial investigations, and prosecutions in the matter.

South Africa has watched a procession of police bosses fall from grace over two decades.

Jackie Selebi was jailed for corruption; Bheki Cele was removed as commissioner after a scandal relating to leases; Riah Phiyega was suspended after Marikana; and Khehla Sitole exited early after bruising political battles.

That history means that any move against Masemola would not be viewed in isolation but would be seen as part of a deeper institutional crisis around leadership and accountability.

The presence of Cachalia during Ramaphosa’s address will also be significant.

It suggests the Presidency wants to project continuity should interim arrangements be needed at the ministry or SAPS level.

At 4pm, Ramaphosa may answer more than the future of one man. He may be forced to answer whether the office of the national commissioner has become a revolving door of power followed by peril.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content