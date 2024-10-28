Ramaphosa unveils ANC foundation course for political education

President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that those who undergo the ANC foundation course for political education will emerge well-equipped with a deep understanding of the organisation and the necessary steps to enhance the lives of citizens.

Speaking at the Birchwood Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni on Monday, Ramaphosa highlighted the ANC’s commitment to political education through the launch of a comprehensive programme since the organisation’s unbanning.

The ANC foundation course programme is motivated by anti-apartheid activist and former president of the ANC, Oliver Reginal Tambo’s commitment to political education.

Ramaphosa noted that the dissemination of political education enables “comrades” to become sharper and more dedicated, while also clarifying the ethics and moral values of the ANC.

He asserted that this initiative will aid in developing strategies to tackle poverty, unemployment, and inequality in South Africa.

The programme, according to Ramaphosa, will be accessible at all levels, particularly at the branch level, where these challenges are most prevalent.

Importance of lifelong learning

Reflecting on the ANC’s past practices, he mentioned that political classes used to be held regularly to refresh party members’ knowledge and understanding of the political space, emphasising the importance of lifelong learning.

“The Communist Party of China takes its top leadership to a course every year, and I am told it is a week-long course,” Ramaphosa said.

“We should have raised that as well; there should be lifelong learning so that all of us immerse ourselves into analysing the situation that our country faces so that political consciousness is taken to another level.

“All members of the ANC are expected to physically attend and complete five modules of the foundation course by December 2026.

“The courses include history of the ANC, vision of the ANC for South Africa, the country and the world we live in today, the constitution, the Bill of Rights and government, and lastly, the world of the ANC branch and the tasks and conduct of an ANC member.”

