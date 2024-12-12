Ramaphosa unveils key Bailey bridges in Mpumalanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa has highlighted the transformative impact of the Welisizwe rural bridges programme, underscoring its role in addressing flooding challenges and creating jobs in rural communities.

Speaking at the handover of three new bridges at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Wednesday, Ramaphosa detailed how the initiative is improving lives in Mpumalanga and beyond.

“When the rains come or there are heavy floods, crossing becomes difficult and dangerous,” Ramaphosa said. “In some cases, what would normally be a quick journey from one place to another takes double the time because there is no bridge.”

The new Bailey bridges at Vezubuhle, Leratong and Zakheni address longstanding mobility challenges in rural Mpumalanga, where rivers and streams often become impassable during heavy rains.

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of safety and accessibility for vulnerable groups.

“These bridges will make commuting safer, faster and easier for women and children because they don’t have to make their way through areas that are unsafe, especially at night,” he said.

A job-creation engine

The programme is also providing critical employment opportunities, particularly for local residents.

Ramaphosa revealed that the construction of the bridges created 105 jobs through the expanded public works programme (EPWP).

“This is 105 unemployed South Africans given a chance to earn a living. With this income, they were able to support themselves and their families,” said the president.

He added that the broader programme, which has a budget of R3.8-billion for the 2023/2024 and 2025/2026 financial years, is expected to generate 17 000 job opportunities and 510 training placements.

“Each bridge site deploys army engineers, artisans, and EPWP workers who provide services like welding, groundwork, and soil retention,” Ramaphosa explained.

Ramaphosa also highlighted the programme’s rapid deployment capabilities, which have proven essential during emergencies.

“During the devastating floods in parts of the country two years ago, we were able to deploy 14 of these bridges to support affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and the Eastern Cape.”

Ramaphosa commended the South African National Defence Force for its role in the construction of the bridges, noting that the portable, prefabricated Bailey structures can be assembled within days.

“The biggest advantage of a Bailey bridge is that it can be transported and assembled in a matter of days, compared to constructing a regular bridge.”

With regular maintenance, each bridge has an expected lifespan of 20 years.

‘Look after these assets; stop vandalism’

As the government commits to addressing infrastructure backlogs, Ramaphosa urged communities to protect these vital assets.

He said: “Look after these assets; they are your assets. They are for the benefit of your community and for the benefit of future generations.

“Work with local and provincial authorities to ensure they are protected from vandalism.”

The Welisizwe rural bridges programme, which began in 2020, aims to deliver 288 bridges across six provinces by 2026, including 17 in Mpumalanga.

Ramaphosa described the initiative as a key part of the government’s strategy to redress apartheid-era neglect and improve rural connectivity.

“This programme is best practice in how we can address backlogs and provide services within tighter timeframes and at a lesser cost.”

With the launch of the three bridges in Mpumalanga, the programme continues to transform lives, addressing both immediate safety concerns and long-term economic development needs in flood-prone areas.

