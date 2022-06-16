Ramaphosa urges youth to grab opportunities presented by technology

Future jobs lie in technology, said President Cyril Ramaphosa in his keynote address to commemorate Youth Day at the 4IR Youth Expo in Mthatha on Thursday.

Addressing hundreds of people at St John’s College, the president said in order to attract the newest industries, the country ought to invest in cutting-edge science and innovation, adding that the expo is demonstrating opportunities that exist for the youth.

“We need to invest in transportation and communications networks that move goods and information quickly and seamlessly,” he said.

He added that it is a shared responsibility to ensure that all young people have the skills, knowledge, and desire to seize the opportunities and to realise their great potential.

Ramaphosa is in Mthatha to lead Youth Day commemorations under the theme: Promoting sustainable livelihood and resilience of young people for a better tomorrow.

