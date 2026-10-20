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Ramaphosa warns SA to prepare for potential loss of US trade benefits

By Reuters
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President Trump Meets With South African President Cyril Ramaphosa At The White House
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa must prepare for its potential exclusion from the United States' duty-free trade initiative, AGOA, as relations between Washington and Pretoria have soured. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the country must prepare for its potential exclusion from the United States’ duty-free trade initiative, AGOA, as relations between Washington and Pretoria have soured.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) gives eligible African countries duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products. South Africa has benefited from it for years.

READ: Donald Trump signs AGOA extension despite genocide claims

President Donald Trump’s administration has cracked down on South Africa for what Trump claims is its persecution of white people.

South Africa’s government maintains that this is a falsehood spread by fringe groups.

READ: Oscar van Heerden | White genocide? Not in our name

Ramaphosa said it remained to be seen whether South Africa would remain part of AGOA and his government was in discussions with US counterparts. Some US officials have suggested South Africa should be excluded.

Ramaphosa said:

“I need, as president, to prepare us if it ever happens.”

He said the impact on jobs would be “devastating” and he and Deputy President Paul Mashatile have been travelling around the world to explore alternative markets.

Ramaphosa cited a recent trade agreement with China as a positive step. China introduced a zero-tariff scheme for qualifying South African goods in May.

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  • South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the country must prepare for its potential exclusion from the United States’ duty-free trade initiative, AGOA, as relations between Washington and Pretoria have soured.
  • The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) gives eligible African countries duty-free access to the US market for thousands of products.
  • South Africa has benefited from it for years.
  • READ: Donald Trump signs AGOA extension despite genocide claims President Donald Trump’s administration has cracked down on South Africa for what Trump claims is its persecution of white people.
  • South Africa’s government maintains that this is a falsehood spread by fringe groups.

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