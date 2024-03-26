Ramaphosa welcomes long-overdue resolution on Gaza ceasefire

President Cyril Ramaphosa is the latest world leader to back the UN Security Council decision, which demands an “immediate ceasefire” between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

This follows the security council’s adoption of Resolution 2728 (2024) on Monday, which demands an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for the duration of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in two weeks.

The US abstained from the vote, with 14 other council members all voting in favour of the security council’s ceasefire resolution.

Stop the carnage

“We must seize the opportunity presented by this security council resolution to create a firm foundation for a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

“We need to stop the carnage and begin walking a path to peace.”

The passing of the resolution marks the first of its kind in nearly six months of fighting between the two parties.

Resolution 2728 also notes an “urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance and to reinforce the protection of civilians in the entire Gaza Strip”.

The security council also demands the lifting of all barriers to providing humanitarian assistance in line with international humanitarian law, as well as Resolutions 2712 (2023) and 2720 (2023).

Ramaphosa also called on the security council to ensure compliance with the resolution, which is binding on the warring parties.

He said South Africa remains concerned that in more than five months since the escalation of the conflict, thousands of people have lost their lives, including over 13 000 children.

Children starved and bombed

Media reports say at least 32 333 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, with thousands more feared buried under the rubble.

Footages of the dead and injured being pulled out of rubble are simply harrowing, but the Western media, such as the BBC and CNN, which are embedded with the Israelis and do their bidding, will not show the world such images.

The same goes for images of hungry children holding out bowls and pots, begging for food.

With the unwavering support of the US and its European allies, the Israelis are starving and bombing the children.

“It is, therefore, vital that the parties comply with the security council,” the president added. – SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content