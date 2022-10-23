Ramaphosa’s trusted lieutenant charged over Phala Phala cover up

The future of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trusted lieutenant Wally Rhoode hangs in the balance after he was slapped with three (far-reaching) charges over his alleged failure to report the multi-million-rand theft that took place at Ramaphosa’s game farm more than two years ago.

Sunday World can reveal that Major-General Wally Rhoode, the demoted head of the presidential protection unit (PPU), has been slapped with a notice of suspension related to his role in the Phala Phala theft, during which it was alleged by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser that $4-million (R61-million) was stolen at Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo.

It is not clear whether charges preferred against Rhoode constitute a lifeline for Ramaphosa, who has since been engulfed in heavy political storm since the scandal broke.

In June, Fraser reported a kidnapping and money laundering case against Ramaphosa, Rhoode, and Crime Intelligence members for allegedly concealing and not officially reporting a burglary at the president’s farm in February 2020.

Fraser named Imanuwela David, Errki Shikongo, Petrus Muhekeni, Shaumbwako and Petrus Afrikaner as the alleged perpetrators of the heist.

The former spy boss, who is largely seen as an ally of former president Jacob Zuma, also alleged people suspected of being involved were questioned in an off-book operation.

He claimed that immediately after the incident, Rhoode, constituted a team of former police and serving members of Crime Intelligence to hunt down the suspects all the way to Namibia.

This paper understands that Lt-Gen Samson Shitlabane, under whom the unit was recently transferred, served Rhoode with a notice of suspension two weeks ago.

In July, police national commissioner Fanie Masemola, who had just ascended to his post, announced that Rhoode would not no longer report directly to the commissioner but to Shitlabane, a move that could be viewed as side-lining the major-general, who was head of security during Ramaphosa’s 2017 campaign to be ANC president.

It has now emerged that since Rhoode’s “demotion”, a turf war for the ear of Ramaphosa has been raging between the two senior cops.

In September, Shitlabane served Rhoode with a notice that he was under investigation for serious misconduct related to the Phala Phala scandal, which was subject to multiple investigations by the Hawks, Parliament and the Office of the Public Protector.

Rhoode is facing three charges of serious misconduct, including that he failed to open a case after the break-in at the farm and instead decided to conduct an investigation himself.

“You allegedly committed misconduct on 2020-06-04 at or near Phala Phala Game Farm by directing the police officers to do away with the Occurrence Book where the second incident was reported and that the incident must not be reported,” the notice, which Sunday World has seen, reads.

“On 2020-06-26 to 2020-06-27 you allegedly committed misconduct by misrepresenting the facts to the national commissioner when you indicated in terms of your itinerary that you were travelling to Namibia for protection duties of the

president whereas in truth the president did not travel to Namibia and had no plans of travelling to that country.”

The fear among those close to Rhoode is that the disciplinary charges he is facing read like the police top brass are preparing criminal charges (of defeating the ends of justice) against him.

In representations on why he should not be suspended, it is understood that Rhoode denied the allegations against him, saying his accusers wanted to compromise Ramaphosa’s security.

On the trip to Namibia, Rhoode contends he had accompanied Ramaphosa’s adviser Bejani Chauke on official duty.

The notice to suspend Rhoode has divided the unit, with his supporters believing he is being made the “fall guy”.

A source in the PPU said Rhoode has been fighting senior members who are still aligned to Fraser and former president Jacob Zuma.

“We have leaders of (security) details who have told members that they would love to see the president and Wally in orange overalls and handcuffed for Phala Phala,” the member said.

“They think there is a lack of trust between Wally and the president. There is no lack of trust between the two,” the member added, noting that there was a move to make Rhoode the scapegoat.

But one of the persons in Ramaphosa’s inner circle said Rhoode had to take the fall for the handling of the burglary.

Ramaphosa in his reply to a question in parliament last month laid the blame of not reporting the matter to police at Rhoode’s door.

Ramaphosa said that he was in Addis Ababa when he was informed by his farm manager of the burglary. He further told MPs it was for the police to decide whether Rhoode’s conduct was inappropriate.

News of Rhoode’s troubles come just days before an independent panel probing allegations relating to a theft at Phala Phala starts its work.

The panel will be chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, who will be assisted by retired judge Thokozile Masipa and advocate Mahlape Sello. The panel has 30 days to make a recommendation to parliament on whether there sufficient evidence that Ramaphosa committed any violations.

He faces parliamentary impeachment if the panel establishes prima facie evidence against him.

SAPS spokesperson General Dipuo Peters could only say: “Your query relates to internal matters which we do not discuss with or through the media.”

