Rami Chunene’s new SANParks show ‘Away for Repair’ is emotionally charged

Johannesburg – Away for Repair, a reality show on Mzansi Magic 161, is an emotionally charged reality TV show set in seven beautiful South African National Parks.

Each week eight constants in strained relationships who faced physical and emotional challenges are aimed at bringing them towards a resolution.

The show wrapped up shooting on 31 December after an epic season of emotional turmoil from the contestants who had to come face to face with their conflicts under the guidance of life coach Romeo Mabasa and highly esteemed host, Rami Chunene.

After over 13 weeks of exploring the SANParks National Parks, namely the Augrabie park in the Nothern Cape, The Aghulas park, the Kruger National Park, The Golden Gate, Tsitsikama as well as the Wilderness to name a few.

Team Kgosigadi (mother and daughter Duo; Dineo and Katlego) were the ones who came out victorious.

Speaking to Sunday World Dineo said it was her daughter’s initiative for them to go on the show and she cooperated with her request.

She also believes that the show did its best although they live separately.

Katlego shares that she chose to come to the show because she was desperate for change.

“I felt like the family intervention setup was not working out for us. I felt like we were putting the family in awkward positions by asking them to choose if they try to get involved,” shared Katlego.

Being on the show has been a stepping stone for the mom and daughter duo and it has helped although not everything gets solved overnight it was definitely a stepping stone.

“The show helped us create good memories for ourselves, if I think of the Bloukrans bridge I’ll always remember that I went there with my mother and created good memories with her.”

“Individually because of the situation with my mother, I was a person who lacked self-confidence. The show gave me that chance for me to forgive my mother and start afresh, I am much happier and content with myself.”

Given the distance between Katlego and Dineo, she believes it is a bit difficult to talk about the issues that both of them have over the phone.

“It is easy to misinterpret somebody over the phone, when you see them you can actually understand them better. Getting to where we want to be full takes a bit longer since we see each other once or twice a year.”

Katlego hopes to travel South Africa more and get to experience other SANParks and they hope to take the rest of the family with, including their extended family.

“In terms of the relationship, going forward the plan is to have more respect, love, affection, more support, being civil and sympathetic towards my mother. I wish to have a loving and fun relationship with my mother and I am grateful for the experience at SANParks Away for Repair,” concluded Katlego.

