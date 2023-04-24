Ramokgopa’s plan gets NEC’s nod, but he must remain ‘a project manager’

Under-siege Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho “Sputla” Ramokgopa is breathing a sigh of relief, for now, after the ANC national executive committee (NEC) yesterday moved to close ranks against the confusion emanating from his non-defined role that sets him on a collision course with his cabinet colleagues, Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan.

Sunday World has heard that though there was no robust debate after Ramokgopa presented his plan to end loadshedding to the NEC, the reception was largely positive. The plan includes a proposal to install devices in people’s homes that will allow Eskom to remotely switch off geysers when the grid is strained. But NEC members who spoke on condition of anonymity said though the NEC welcomed Ramakgopa’s plans, “he remains what Gwede called a project manager” because there was nothing he can do without the approval of Mantashe and Gordhan.

“We are behind comrade Sputla but the reality is that he remains just a project manager because there is nothing on paper that says ‘these are his responsibilities’ until the president signs the necessary proclamation,” said one NEC informant.

“What is emerging is that the president is to blame for the ensuing fights between Sputla with Mantashe and Gordhan because he did not think this decision through.

“He publicly admitted he did not consult national officials before announcing [the new minister], an admission which hardened the attitude of comrade Mantashe in particular.”

Another NEC member said Ramaphosa “jumped the gun” by announcing the creation of the electricity ministry without the full buy-in of the NEC.

Our mole explained: “The president went ahead without consulting the ANC first because he knew Mantashe was never going to create the electricity ministry when there is a conference decision to move Eskom to his department, which will probably be implemented after next year’s elections.

“Him jumping the gun has caused Sputla to find himself in the crossfire as he is without real powers and this mess created by one man is now the baby of the rest of us as the NEC, and we are not going to get involved.

“The president must fix it, but Gwede is going to fight because they are looking at stripping him of some of his powers.”

Yesterday, Ramokgopa and ANC chairperson for the economic transformation sub-committee Mmamoloko Kubayi, briefed the media about his short-term and mid-term plans to increase capacity.

Kubayi admitted that “the perception” of conflict between Ramokgopa, Mantashe and Gordhan was emanating from the fact that Ramaphosa had not yet effected a proclamation that defines the separation of duties.

She said the process towards gazetting the proclamation of the separation of powers was not going to be an easy process since it involved at least three legal teams, one from energy, another from public enterprises and a third from the presidency.

“The question of roles and responsibilities are delegated by the president. From a policy perspective as the ANC, we are saying we want to see the end of loadshedding. The president will then sign a proclamation to separate the powers.”

According to Kubayi, part of the reason Ramokgopa conducted a tour of power stations was to gain a better understanding of the powers he would need to execute his duties.

The findings of his research would form discussions between the legal teams. This would determine what new powers are created and what powers are taken from Mantashe and Gordhan.

“There is an interface between the two departments [DPE and energy], they have to look at where the acts [governing energy] are, analyse the acts, which powers are you looking for [for Ramokgopa], so it is not an overnight thing,” said Kubayi.

Kubayi said she disagreed with those who said the president should have done the proclamation of the separation of powers first because “you will end up with something that is left out that he [Ramokgopa] needs and you cannot redo the proclamation otherwise you end up with withdrawals”.

