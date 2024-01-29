Rand Water boss killed, Joburg chief whip injured in shooting

City of Johannesburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu was shot and injured in an attack that claimed the life of a Rand Water executive.

Margaret Arnolds, the speaker of the City of Johanneburg council, confirmed this on Monday in a media statement.

“The speaker of council, Margaret Arnolds, wishes to alert the residents of the City of Johannesburg metropolitan municipality that the chief whip of council, Sithembiso Zungu, was this morning injured in a shooting incident that occurred in the south of Johannesburg,” she said.

According to the statement, Zungu was attending to official council business and is currently receiving medical attention.

“Further details on the incident will be communicated at a later stage once they are available.

The speaker urged residents to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports. “The private office of the speaker will, at an appropriate time, give a detailed media statement.”

Rand Water confirmed in a statement that its executive died following the shooting.

Water entity’s top official killed

“Rand Water sadly confirms a tragic incident that claimed the life of an executive on Monday, January 29,” said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

“As an organisation, we are shocked and devastated by the tragic passing of our treasured colleague after a tragic incident that occurred at Rand Water’s Back to School campaign at Zakarriya Park Community Centre.”

“Rand Water’s policy prohibits the organisation from releasing the employee’s name without the family’s consent.

“The water utility does not have further details but is working closely with investigators as they assess and investigate the tragic incident. We will be providing updates as they are released to us.

“As an organisation, we ask the media to please respect the highly sensitive nature of this incident for our employees and the family of the executive.”

