Rape-accused councillor freed, plans to sue ANC

A former ANC councillor who lost his position and spent two years in jail after being accused of sexual crimes is now seeking legal action against the party following the collapse of the case against him.

Tebogo Sepale, a councillor in the city of Matlosana Local municipality in the North West, was arrested in May 2023 after several videos surfaced on social media showing him participating in sexual acts with a variety of people, including young boys and girls.

He faced 19 charges, including creating pornographic materials, statutory rape, and sexual intimidation.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content