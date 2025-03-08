Rapist gets 20 years in prison

Northern Cape rapist Daniel Williams has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

Williams (45) was in the Phillipstown Magistrate’s Court for sentencing on Friday March 7 for the 2023 rape of a 76-year-old woman in Petrusville.

On December 3, two years ago, Williams visited the victim and her husband in their home.

He attacked while the husband was out

While husband went to the local shop, Williams raped the wife then fled the scene.

The husband would later return to find his wife in tears.

She related the story to him and he promptly opened a case with the local police.

Williams was arrested two day later, and had been in prison since.

On Friday, he was sentenced and had his name submitted to the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the efforts of investigating officer Detective Sergeant Willy Isaacs for his meticulous work.

Suspected would-be robbers in shootout with police

Hundreds of kilometres away in Riverhorse Valley, north of Durban, a man in his 30s was shot dead on Nandi Drive. This appears to have been a shootout with law enforcement.

ALS Paramedics said when they arrived at the scene after receiving reports of “shots fired”, police were already in attendance.

Paramedics said they were immediately directed to the three of the four men lying on the ground.

One was dead already so they stabilised the two before taking them to hospital under police guard.

Fourth man taken into custody

The fourth man, with minor injuries was taken into custody.

Sunday World understands that police intercepted suspected would-be robbers.

The survivor faces charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a robbery.

Additional reporting by Arrive Alive