Rapists who terrorised Limpopo communities forfeit freedom

Two men who terrorised communities in Limpopo were on Wednesday sentenced to lengthy prison terms for rape, murder and robbery by the Thohoyandou High Court.

One of the accused, Shadrack Hasani Baloyi, was condemned to 240 years in jail while his co-accused, Themba Baloyi, received a life sentence plus 75 years behind prison walls.

Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, spokesperson for National Prosecuting Authority in Limpopo, said between 2011 and 2018 the accused terrorised the communities of Xitlhelani, Roadhuis, Risinga View, Xikukwani, and Giyani Section F.

“Accused number one [Baloyi] would enter the homesteads of the complainants and rob them of their belongings before raping some of them,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“Other complainants were in the bushes when they were confronted by the accused who, in one of his crime sprees, shot dead Shilenge Daniel and further raped the victim.

“Both accused also robbed and raped a complainant who was in a taxi while pointing a firearm at her. In another incident, they took the cars of the complainants.”

Malabi-Dzhangi said the accused were linked through DNA in all counts of rape.

