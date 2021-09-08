Rapper AKA is not backing off from battle for ‘The Braai Show’

Johannesburg – While the braai show is airing tonight AKA has released a statement citing that he is going to fight for what belongs to him.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker says he is not backing down.

“This matter for me has always been about business principles and asserting my legal rights to my intellectual property and a binding contractual clause, that clearly states that myself and MakhuduCom are equal split partners to The Braai Show.”

Aka says when he took a personal decision on May 13, to step back from public engagements and day-to-day business, to heal, he personally engaged his business partners, advising of this and my continued commitment to these partnerships.

“Never did I foresee, a partnership with such personal connections and affiliations would be the one to betray me,” he said.

According to AKA, he says after many attempts of trying to reach an amicable way forward his legal team filed an interdict against MakhuduCom, Cake Media and the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

He adds the parties involved subsequently met on 25 August 2021, at the request of the legal representatives of MakhuduCom for yet another round discussion.

“In good faith, I agreed to this, as it has always been my intention to reach resolution with. But it seems like there were issues,” according to Aka.

AKA further said that as soon as the interdict was withdrawn and during the meeting of 25 August 2021 things did not go accordingly.

“It became clear to my legal representatives that, our good faith was being exploited for tactical purposes by MakhuduCom.”

According to AKA many artists have given up in fighting for their rights due to legal costs.

“Many artists have gone down the route of letting go of legal battles such as this and thus we suffer and end up with no ownership of our work.”

“It is for this reason that I continue to fight this injustice to my creative vision and the violation of my trust as it is clear to me that the continued exploitation of the creative industry in this country will see no end”

AKA says he wants to set an example and continue the fight.

“The time has come for a new precedent to be set.”

According to a source who spoke to Sunday World and is familiar with the matter, the Braai Show has lost R3.6 million worth of sponsorships.

