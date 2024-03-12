Rapper Emtee demands apology from restaurant boss, or else…

Rapper Emtee has served Mike’s Kitchen CEO Chris van Zyl with a letter demanding a public apology following an alleged incident of racism.

The musician, real name Mthembeni Ndevu, allegedly visited the restaurant in Parktown to have a breather with friends after load shedding hit while he was in the studio.

Asked to leave premises

Before exploring the menu, they were turned back and asked to leave the premises due to their physical appearances.

“They were, however unable to enter the eatery. [The group was] refused entry, ostensibly because they were ‘smelling of weed’ and ‘had too many tattoos’. They were further escorted out of the premises into the street where they stood stranded. Their driver having now left.

“This was an act of harassment and racial profiling. It resulted in huge humiliation for them and severely damaged client’s image and reputation. Both as renowned artist and members of society. Particularly because it happened in full view of patrons. Some of whom are his fans and supporters,” reads the document.

Apology or legal action

The letter states that the apology should be made before end of business on Wednesday (March 13). Failure to do so will have the matter escalated to legal action.

The Roll Up hitmaker described the incident as racist. He declared that the establishment should stop receiving support. This after they were also threatened with calls to the police.

He said the incident happened as they were being ushered to their table, when a white man told them to leave after making remarks. He further explained that they had to face embarrassment and sit on a pavement.

“When I was younger we would only go to that place with a very lovely lady. May God rest her soul, Ms Agnes Nugent, who was my principal in high school.

Felt ridiculed, racially profiled

“I worry about my kids who are mixed race. [They] have a father who is a rapper. [He] gets disrespected and ridiculed, and made fun of his whole career,” said Emtee.

He said while his heart was torn apart, it was fortunate that his security personnel were not around at the specific time. The rapper emphasised that he would not take the matter lying down.

Efforts were made to contact Mike’s Kitchen for comment. This story will be updated once Mike’s Kitchen has responded to Sunday World’s questions.

