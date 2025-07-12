Rasta’s artwork endears him to hearts of David Mabuza’s family

While dignitaries packed Hoërskool Bergvlam to bid farewell to the late former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza, it was South Africa’s most recognisable painter, Rasta the Artist, who quietly made his mark in a different corner of the venue — with brush in hand and emotion on canvas.

Rasta, known for honouring public figures through live paintings at funerals, made his way to Mabuza’s Barberton homestead on Friday, where the family received him warmly.

“I always honour legends who have passed on. This is how I do it — through my mind and hands. Today is a farewell to DD Mabuza, our former vice president,” he told Sunday World.

Dressed in his signature patchwork pants and vivid green top, Rasta stood proudly beside his latest tribute, a striking portrait of Mabuza, which he painted during the live memorial proceedings.

Profoundly affected

He said he was deeply moved by the speeches delivered in memory of Mabuza.

“We heard he was a teacher who contributed immensely to the freedom struggle. He went on to become deputy president — which in itself teaches us that you have to start somewhere,” Rasta said.

He admitted, with a hint of sadness, that he had never met Mabuza while he was alive.

“It is inspiring to hear that other artists who personally met him received support from his generous heart. I wish I met him while he was still alive,” he said. “There are young people who come to me for training, but without financial support, it’s difficult to give them adequate help. We call on leaders to support art in order to fight poverty and crime.”

Rasta said he’ll return to Barberton once his portrait is done, where he’ll present it to the family.

Mabuza was a client

One of the local artists, Lebo Thamae from Kabokweni outside White River, stood next to Rasta holding his own painting of Mabuza — a powerful portrait painted with love and history.

“I did this portrait to honour DD Mabuza because he was the first one to buy a painting from me for R10,000,” Thamae said with pride.

He explained that Mabuza had been his first major client in 2003, a year after he started painting.

“Every single year since 2003, he bought a painting. He never stopped until he became deputy president and had to assume national responsibilities.”

Thamae said Mabuza not only offered him financial support but instilled accountability in him.

“With that money, I bought machines to improve the quality of my frames. The man helped me a lot. He was my father. Because of his support, I grew my business and even built myself a house,” said Thamae, visibly emotional.

As crowds mourned a fallen leader inside the main venue, the legacy of Mabuza lived on in brush strokes, colour, and canvases — a testimony to the lives he touched beyond politics.