Ratings agency upgrades Eskom’s long-term credit status

Ratings agency S&P Global has upgraded state-owned power producer Eskom’s long-term credit ratings.

“Eskom welcomes S&P Global Ratings’ decision to upgrade the company’s foreign and local currency long-term credit ratings from B to B+, with a stable outlook,” said Eskom in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The upgrade also applies to Eskom’s senior secured and unsecured debt, while government-guaranteed foreign currency debt was raised from BB- to BB+. Eskom’s national scale rating improved from zaBBB+/zaA-2 to zaAV/zaA-1.”

Eskom, which also transmits and distributes power to households and businesses, said the upgrade reflects the measurable impact of the company’s turnaround plan, which has stabilised generation, improved financial performance and strengthened governance.

“Operational improvements have been substantial: Eskom delivered electricity 97.9% of the time in the current financial year, compared to 96% in FY2025.

“This operational stability has been matched by strong financial performance, which includes our first profitability in eight years in FY2025.

“The turnaround plan has been pivotal in restoring Eskom’s operational and financial stability. We have moved decisively from a generation crisis to a phase of reliability and disciplined management.

Said Eskom’s Group Chief Executive, Dan Marokane: “Our focus remains on providing affordable, secure electricity for South Africa while driving the transition to lower-carbon energy.”

“Eskom will continue to implement its generation recovery initiatives, enhance governance, combat crime and corruption, prepare the organisation for long-term sustainability and energy security, supporting South Africa’s growth and the broader sub-Saharan region.”