R&B icon Angie Stone is dead at 63

American R&B singer and Grammy nominee Angie Stone has died.

The 63-year-old star was involved in a car crash on Saturday morning in Alabama.

According to the Associated Press, the vehicle the star was in flipped over after it was hit by a truck.

Everybody but her survived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants were taken to hospital.

A one-time member of a girl band

Stone was a member of the all-female hip-hop trio The Sequence.

“Never in a million years did we ever expect to get this horrible news,” Stone’s children, Diamond and Michael Archer, said. “We are still trying to process and are completely heartbroken.”

Stone was scheduled to perform at a championship basketball game later on Saturday so the club chaplain called for a moment of silence at the game. Stone was the songwriter for chart toppers like No More Rain, Baby, Wish I Didn't Miss You and Brotha. Stone was among the biggest names in the early 2000s She dominated the R&B landscape in the early 2000s. Stone was born in Columbia, South Carolina and her group The Sequence was among the all women bands to record a rap song in "Funk You Up". The song was later sampled by Dr. Dre, among a slew of others. The star battled illness In the latter years, Stone had developed heart disease and diabetes. She fought through it, by losing more than 12kg by eating healthier. She later told AP: "I have a new love, a new album, a new outlook and a newfound joy. A few years ago, I was unhappy, depressed, not happy with the label's efforts to market me." Her talents also included acting. She starred alongside Rob Schneider in The Hot Chick and Cuba Gooding Jr as well as Beyoncé in The Fighting Temptations. Details of her funeral are yet to be released.