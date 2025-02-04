Rea Vaya cancels services following deadly attacks on drivers

Two incidents in Soweto have resulted in the deaths of two Rea Vaya bus drivers.

The victims were shot and killed in Protea Glen and Mapetla during the Monday night incidents, according to Gauteng police.

The killings were confirmed by Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

According to Nevhuhulwi, the bus driver who had stopped at a traffic light was attacked by unknown assailants in the first incident.

Attacked by unknown people

“In the first incident, it is reported that the driver had stopped at a robot along Wildchestnut Street in Protea when he was shot and killed by unknown suspects,” she said.

“A passenger reported the second shooting. In the second incident at Tshithuthune Street, Mapetla, the eyewitness reported that he was the last passenger on the bus when he heard gunshots and took cover.

“He discovered that the driver had been shot when the bus became quiet, and he attempted to operate the bus, but it collided with a wall.

“The passenger was not injured, and the driver was pronounced dead at the spot.”

Passengers asked to find alternative transport

No arrests have been made in both incidents. Rea Vaya has informed its passengers that buses have been suspended.

“Passengers are advised that buses are temporarily suspended until further notice due to shooting incidents involving bus drivers that happened last night in Soweto,” the bus company said on Tuesday.

“We advise passengers to use alternative public transport. Regular updates on the situation will be given.”

