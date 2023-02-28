Rea Vaya commuters stranded as bus drivers revolt

Rea Vaya commuters, using the financially troubled Piotrans busses, a company rendering services for the City of Joburg, were left stranded on Monday in the Joburg CBD as there were no busses to ferry them home.

This comes after Piotrans had failed to pay its drivers and general staff on Monday.

The controversial Piotrans has found itself in many controversies lately including failing to pay more than R9 million to another Rea Vaya bus operator, Litsamaiso.

Today Sunday World can reveal that angry drivers chose to revolt against Piotrans as they did not get paid their wages.

In a letter we have seen, Piotrans management apologized to employees for not getting paid.

“Piotrans would like to apologize to employees regarding the delay of salaries as a result of non payment from the City of Johannesburg due to outstanding contractual submissions,” reads the letter from Piotrans management.

On Sunday, we reported that Piotrans was running out of fuel as it owes Litsamaiso more than R9 million.

Stranded commuters in town were forced to looked for alternative transport to get home on Monday afternoon.

One commuter, Doreen Magadla said: “This is nonsense as we have bought tickets. How the hell do we have to suffer due to the Piotrans management to deal with its finances? We paid for our tickets and this nonsense of Rea Vaya’s Piotrans to include us in their problems, is a complete nonsense.”

Sipho Radebe, another commute, also showed his displeasure and stated that City of Joburg must tell Piotrans to get its house in order.

“We are not going to be subjected to this rubbish. City of Joburg must intervene since Piotrans is its client,” said Radebe.

