‘Real men do not rape women. Real men do not kill women’; Cyril Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa berated men who exploit, abuse and kill women during this year’s Women’s Day celebration in Limpopo on Saturday.

He then mentioned the importance of ensuring that young men are taught to treat women with respect and care from a young age.

“We have zero tolerance for the abuse of women and children. It will never be acceptable, not now, not ever. Real men do not abuse women. Real men do not rape women. Real men do not kill women,” the president reiterated.

Shocking numbers

The SA Police Service (Saps) have reported that 5 578 women and 1 656 children were murdered in the year ending March 2024. At least 966 women were murdered in the first quarter of 2024-25 – a 7.9% increase from the previous year over the same period.

In the first quarter of this year, 10 688 rapes were reported, a 0.3% increase from the previous year over the same period.

While the president took a firm stance against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, this year’s Women’s Day theme was centred around promoting women’s participation and representation in leadership and the economy. “The overarching purpose of this commemoration is to promote women’s participation and representation in leadership and the economy. It is focused on advancing women’s access to decent work, entrepreneurship, financial inclusion and care infrastructure. It reinforces the paradigm that resilient economies are those that are inclusive, equitable and gender responsive,” he said

President Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to boast about the country’s transformation laws which have empowered women to lead in the workplace and determine their own financial future.

“The Employment Equity Act and other progressive laws have paved the way for more equitable representation of women in the economy – and by this one must add all women, whether they are black or white. About 40 percent of preferential procurement in the public sector is awarded to women-owned businesses,” Ramaphosa said.

This year marks 69 years since a group of South African women marched against oppressive apartheid pass laws and the president urged the country to continue towards striving for the safety of women and their equality in society.

“I want to call on the leadership of the province to honour the women of 1956 by ensuring their descendants, the women of today, are able to lead lives of dignity through the provision of basic services. “Even as we have come a long way with respect to gender equality – we are still on this arduous journey – we dare not give up, or the next generation will be left with no inheritance,” he said.