Reconstruction projects under way in KwaZulu-Natal

Reconstruction projects aimed at rebuilding are currently under way in parts of KwaZulu-Natal following the devastating floods that damaged infrastructure and roads across the province.

Addressing the media on the response to the floods on Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the construction of temporary residential units has started.

“Constructors are on site in Ilembe district in wards 11 and 12 KwaSonkombo, Ugu at Malangeni under uMdoni and at Ray Nkonyeni, Nquthu, and eThekwini [Emachobeni in Inanda, Molweni] – having started on Friday in line with the commitment we made.

“We are finalising the assessment of some sites in Durban in terms of their suitability for construction,” he said.

Zikalala said throughout the districts and eThekwini, they are clearing temporary shelters such as halls and other government buildings as they return communities to their homes or temporary residential units.

He said those who move to the units might not be back home, but in these units they will find the privacy and dignity that comes with having their own space.

“As we continue with the construction of TRUs [temporary residential units], our focus is to accommodate more than 4 396 families that are accommodated in halls, churches, schools. We are also paying special attention to those accommodated by neighbours and relatives.”

Zikalala said the provincial government is encouraged by the support it is getting from the national government, noting that an integrated approach involving the three spheres of government is assisting to ensure speed and efficiency in the interventions.

He further stressed that although the government has reprioritised R1-billion towards disaster relief interventions, the province needs more than R1.9-billion to complete its work.

Search and rescue efforts

The premier has expressed gratitude to the search and rescue teams for tirelessly working to save lives and recover the bodies of the people who have died, adding that the floods cost lives, killed breadwinners, and wiped out families while destabilising communities.

“We must again give hope to the hopeless and in the process rebuild our communities on the basis of trust and a renewed commitment to a better future and a better KwaZulu-Natal,” he said.

To date, the search and rescue teams have attended to 542 calls and recovered 62 bodies. They have rescued 164 people, while 63 reported bodies are still unaccounted for or missing.

Zikalala said 19 113 households had been affected by the disaster wherein 128 743 people were affected. “Sadly, 435 people lost their lives and to date 63 are still reported missing. A total of 6 814 people are currently homeless as a result of this disaster.”

Update on funerals

The Department of Social Development, SA Social Security Agency, and the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs are continuing with profiling, provision of psychosocial services, and provision of food vouchers.

Zikalala and his MECs, as well as the local government leaders attended various burial services over the last few days and further deployment plans will be done.

He said: “In this regard, we are pleased to highlight the support of the Motsepe Foundation in processing 59 out of 85 claims received with money already paid to various funeral service providers.

“In this regard, we would like to express our appreciation that the KwaDukuza municipality has indicated that they have already waived burial site costs for all the flood victims in their district.”

Furthermore, he said KwaDukuza has paid R15 000 to support the burial of each of the 13 deceased who were from their municipality as per its policy. The premier has also expressed appreciation to Archbishop Thabo Makgoba of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa for his leadership of the technical committee that comprises religious and faith-based leaders.

The technical team has representatives from eThekwini municipality and the premier’s office, and includes a representative deployed by AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

He added that his government is pleased Patrice Motsepe and his wife Precious Moloi- Motsepe have found time to be part of the meetings held to date. “Provincial government will provide groceries for the affected families up to the day of the funeral.

“We are engaging municipalities to waive the gravesite costs for all affected families.”

Water and electricity

While water and electricity have been restored in many areas, some localities in both urban areas and rural areas are still experiencing irregularities or no running water.

Zikalala said that water provision continues to improve although areas such as Nagina, Clarewater, Ntshongweni, Ntshangwe, and Zwelibomvu are still without water.

“However, we are pleased that the repairs on the south coast pipeline have been completed, people will now be able to provide water in most areas in the south up to Umkhomazi.

“Our teams have worked throughout the night to finalise repairs on the pipeline that supplies water to Prince Mshiyeni Hospital and surrounding areas. Our teams have assured us that this pipeline will be able to supply water at the end of business today.”

Zikalala has assured those affected that the government is attending to all service delivery complaints that are being reported and urged community members to be patient and desist from blockading roads as this delays the full restoration of services.

With regards to electricity, Zikalala said the eThekwini municipality was able to reconnect power to numerous areas, thanking technicians who in the aftermath of the floods have been working tirelessly.

Roads and site visits

He said government is conducting ongoing site visits to assess the progress being made in returning the critical infrastructure back to normal, adding that site visits to the Durban South Water Aqueduct had been conducted. The visits ended with a clean-up campaign at the Rossburgh testing and licensing centre.

With regards to roads, Zikalala reported that the SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) has started temporary construction of a detour on the N2 in Umkhomazi and Umgababa.

“This will allow the flow of traffic from the south to the north which has been blocked since the flood incidence. Sanral estimates that the construction of the detour will be complete by this coming Friday,” he said, adding that this would soon be followed by the permanent construction of the damaged roads.

“This work is led by a local contractor. The teams are working day and night to ensure that a project that would otherwise take months will be completed in a matter of weeks.”

As the province continues with the task of rebuilding, Zikalala said that most of the access is now open and traffic is flowing. While there are still delays, he said this is temporary as teams do their best to return the province to normality.

– SAnews.gov.za

UNdunankulu waKwaZulu-Natal uSihle Zikalala @sziks ezibambele mathupha ekukhuculeni umonakalo odalwe yizikhukhula nozamcolo okwashiya isifundazwe sikhahlamezekile kwashona nenqwaba yabantu izidumbu zabo abanye ezingakatholakali namanje. pic.twitter.com/s909S5kX2Z — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 3, 2022

Premier Zikalala @sziks is on the ground leading a massive clean-up campaign along Edwin Swales and the Rossburgh Driver License Testing Centre (DLTC) that was damaged in the recent floods. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/4JxWLAbSvR — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 3, 2022

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala @sziks is currently assessing progress made on reconstruction & rehabilitation of infrastructure damaged by storms. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/dxgd7V8Cfp — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) May 3, 2022

For more news: https://www.sundayworld.co.za/category/news/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author