Record-breaking numbers in drunk-driving, bribery arrests

The number of drunk drivers and those that tried to bribe law enforcement reached a record high by December 24, as many motorists were on the road trying to make it home in time for Christmas on Thursday.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) confirmed that the level of lawlessness on the road on Wednesday, especially on the N1 from Gauteng to Limpopo, was one never seen before.

About 50 motorists had been arrested by midday for attempting to bribe law enforcement officers to buy their way out of jail for breaking road rules.

Around the same time, a staggering 4,100 motorists had been arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“Traffic officers have hardened their attitude towards bribery and drunken driving. A total of 48 motorists, the highest number ever, have been arrested for attempting to bribe traffic officers, while 4106 have been arrested for drunken driving,” said RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“Drunken driving arrests have increased by 125 per cent compared to last year. Law enforcement will be intensified this weekend in townships and within municipal areas, as evidence shows that crashes tend to increase over the Christmas Day (25 December) and Day of Goodwill (26 December) period when holidaymakers are having fun and overindulging in alcohol.

“With the South African Weather Service forecasting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in some parts of the country, motorists are reminded to reduce speed, increase the following distance between vehicles, have their lights on and desist from crossing flooded bridges.”

As of December 24, there were 2000 vehicles leaving Gauteng per hour headed for Limpopo.

Law enforcement agencies have ramped up visibility and roadblocks to ensure no stone is left unturned in bringing to book those who gamble with other motorists’ lives and theirs with reckless and lawless behaviour on the road.

In Gauteng, heavy traffic flows were expected on the following major routes on Wednesday as many were leaving in the last-minute rush to make it to their extended families in time for Christmas:

• N1: Pretoria to Polokwane

• N4: Pretoria to Mpumalanga

• N4: Pretoria to Rustenburg

• R573: Pretoria to Mpumalanga

• N12: Johannesburg to Mpumalanga

• N3: Johannesburg to Durban

• N1: Johannesburg to Bloemfontein

• N12: Johannesburg to Potchefstroom

Roadblocks are being conducted on these routes with heavy police presence, resulting in more than 44 000 fines being issued, some 1 200 suspects arrested for various traffic violations and the arrest of 28 pedestrians in Gauteng alone.

“The Gauteng Traffic Police, together with other law enforcement agencies, will deal decisively with any public transport operators or motorists who undermine road safety. The operations will continue throughout the festive period and beyond to ensure safe travel on the road,” said the Gauteng Provincial Government in a statement.

“The provincial government has encouraged public transport operators to prioritise road safety and ensure compliance, as the province is expecting high traffic volume due to people leaving to spend the festive season with their families and travelling to various holiday destinations.”