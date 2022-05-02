Refiloe Mocwa creates a platform for upcoming designers

Free State-born designer and entrepreneur Refiloe Mocwa, who has over 10 years in the industry, has crafted a name for herself in the fashion space.

Mocwa, the founder of House Of Designers Agency (Hoda), obtained her fashion design degree from Victoria Toma Fashion Institute in Bloemfontein, Free State. The 32-year-old shared that she uses her knowledge to uplift young and emerging fashion designers through Hoda.

“My business started upon the realisation that a lot had to be done to uplift fashion designers. I had travelled all over the world and seen how impactful the fashion industry can be. It is empowering, especially to young people,” said Mocwa.

Mocwa added that she always knew that she wanted to be in the fashion space and also make an impact in her community, Phahameng in Bloemfontein.

“My journey into entrepreneurship started way back before I started venturing more into fashion entrepreneurship. I had two taxis that I eventually sold to go to study fashion. I knew deep down that I had to do more, hence I ventured into entrepreneurship.”

Speaking about the challenges she has faced, the designer said fashion design is a fantastically rewarding career and a great way for talented individuals to venture into, yet very challenging.

“One of the challenges that I still face is standing out in a crowded market, and believe in me, it is crowded. There are lots of manufacturers copying the same trends and doing the same thing. Everyone looks alike and we try to be unique and stand out from the crowd.”

The designer described her designs as contemporary, timeless, elegant, and sophisticated, adding that they are inspired by different things including nature, buildings, and the experiences she goes through in life.

She said her target market is women, from the girl aged 25 stepping into womanhood to the 60-year-old who still wants to look and feel stylish, adding that Hoda, strives to empower as many emerging young designers as it could by connecting them to the biggest retailers in the country.

She shared: “What would be a cherry on top for me would be connecting the fashion designers to opportunities where they can be able to sell their garments in leading boutique stores across the world.”

Among many, Mocwa has received several accolades including the Free State global investors trade bridge, Best Female in Business award for 2016/17, Youth Chamber of Commerce and Industry. She was also the second runner-up for Free State Youth Entrepreneur of the Year in 2016.

“I have been blessed to dress some prominent people in the industry, the likes of Basetsana Kumalo, Dineo Ranaka, Berita, Thabsie, and many others. I have also collaborated with Pierre Cardin in South Africa on a show.”

Mocwa said Hoda has utilised the online means to grow its clientele and to ensure that the word gets out as accurately as possible in explaining what she can offer from a fashion point of view.

