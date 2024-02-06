Refrain from loud celebrations, high commission warns Nigerians

Ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semi-final match, the Nigerian High Commission in South Africa has issued a warning to Nigerian nationals residing in the country.

The commission stated in a statement on Tuesday that it had noted some allegedly provocative remarks made online by certain South Africans against Nigerians.

“Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against Nigerians cooking jallof rice before the match and showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles, among others,” reads the statement.

The commission also urged Nigerians to exercise caution in their speech and in where they decide to watch the forthcoming game, particularly in public areas.

Maintain good conduct

“Refrain from engaging in loud, riotous, or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

“Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for and be law-abiding before, during, and after the match.

“Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities.”

On Wednesday night, Bafana Bafana will play the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the Stade Bouaké, which is located in the northeast of Ivory Coast.

The warning follows Bafana’s semi-final qualification after they defeated Cape Verde in an electrifying penalty shootout on Sunday night.

Nigeria booked their spot in the semis when they edged past Angola with a 1-0 victory on Friday evening.

Fierce rivalry

Since their first competitive meeting in 1992, Bafana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria have maintained a fierce on-field rivalry.

That match ended with Nigeria handing the South Africans a decisive 4-0 thrashing in Lagos.

The 2000 semi-final match, in which the Super Eagles defeated the 1996 Afcon champions 2-0, will be mirrored in Wednesday’s match-up. The two African nations will be meeting for the fourth time at the Afcon.

The 89th-minute goal by Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong cancelled out Bongani Zungu’s equaliser following Samuel Chukwueze’s opening goal as they defeated Bafana 2-1 in the 2019 Afcon quarter-final match.

In their 12 previous meetings across all competitions, Bafana have only won once, with Nigeria emerging victorious seven times.

