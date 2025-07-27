Rehab centre owner condemns conduct of peer charged with murder

The proprietor of Limpopo-based Hope of Achievers Rehabilitation Centre (HOAR), Watson Luandi, has unequivocally denounced the egregious incident of physical assault that culminated in the death of a patient at the hands of renowned podcaster and social media influencer, Appreciate Makhubela.

Makhubela operates a rehabilitation facility in Modjadjiskloof, situated on the outskirts of Tzaneen in the Mopani District of Limpopo.

Luandi was addressing the allegations directed at Makhubela, who is currently incarcerated following reports from the police indicating that the 30-year-old social media influencer was arrested in the Mopani District in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old male. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being admitted in critical condition at Mankweng Hospital on July 12.

Beaten to a pulp

Makhubela is said to have departed with the victim from his residence in Ga-Sekgopo village and transported him to his rehabilitation center on July 2. Furthermore, the report asserts that the victim was allegedly subjected to physical assault and subsequently returned to his residence in Ga-Sekgopo village on July 10.

He was swiftly transported to Mankweng Hospital within the Capricorn District and admitted on July 14, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries at the medical facility. Subsequently, a case of inquest was initiated at the Mankweng police station.

Forensic post-mortem analysis was conducted on July 18 and a pathologist confirmed that the deceased had sustained severe injuries. The inquest docket was then changed to murder on July 21 and transferred to Modjadjiskloof police for further investigation.

A manhunt for the suspect was initiated by the members of the Mopani Tracking Team in collaboration with the Modjadjiskloof police, culminating in the suspect’s apprehension the following day, July 22, within the area. He was charged with murder.

Due back in court

Makhubela appeared before the Modjadjiskloof District court on July 23, but his case was postponed to July 31 for bail application while he was remanded in police custody.

In an interview with Sunday World, Luandi said Makhubela’s conduct does not only dent the image of rehabilitation centres in the country, but it sends a wrong message that their centres are reckless.

“While we understand that addicted people can be mean at times, and we are always in the company of security detail whenever we go pick them up, that doesn’t mean we assault them. We are always in company of professionals who know how to control these people such as social workers, nurses and doctors who know how to handle the situation should there be a need,” said Luandi

Luandi’s centre is based at Segwashi village, outside Polokwane, with 35 people under their care. Their charges include former Kaizer Chiefs star Kgaogelo Sekgotha and Lerato Chabangu (former Mamelodi Sundowns player).

He said it is important for rehabilitation centres to hire professional staff members to avoid such incidents. Rehab, Luandi says is “to see a generation that is free from drugs and alcohol abuse”.

“A generation of achievers, not failures. It is a sad thing that someone should lose their life at our hands.”

