Rele Mofokeng claims Belgian Super Cup for Union with a winning penalty

Relebohile Mofokeng could not have asked for a better way to introduce himself in Belgium when he scored the all-important penalty to help Royale Union Saint-Gilloise lift the Belgian Super Cup on Friday night.

The former Orlando Pirates starlet scored the final spot kick during a dramatic penalty shootout against league champions Club Brugge to reign victorious with a 5-4 win following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Mofokeng came off the bench in the 61st minute, with his side trailing, but it took 16 minutes for Union to find an equaliser through Kevin Mac Allister to force the game to go to penalties.

Union converted all five spot-kicks, with Mofokeng being entrusted with the final penalty, and the Bafana Bafana international made no mistake to seal Union’s Super Cup triumph and made it sweeter with a recognisable South African dance celebration.

Mofokeng’s first winner’s medal in Belgium comes just days after he claimed top honours at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards, where he walked away with the Young Player of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and the Footballer of the Season accolades.

The 20-year-old joined Saint-Gilloise immediately after a successful and historic 2026 Fifa World Cup showing with Bafana. “President Yama 2K”, as Mofokeng is fondly known, signed a long-term four-year deal from Pirates with an option to extend his stay at his new club.

Mofokeng and Union will return to action on Tuesday night, when they host FK Bodø/Glimt in their UEFA Champions League Third Qualifying Round. The game will get underway at 8pm.