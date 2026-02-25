‘Remove your masks,’ Mpumalanga magistrate orders suspects in R114m fraud case

Drama erupted in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga when several suspects appearing in the R114-million education repairs fraud case were ordered to remove their face masks as they attempted to shield themselves from media cameras.

Despite attempting to hide their faces, the accused, who appeared on Tuesday, face charges of fraud and corruption linked to a scandal in which R114-million was allegedly siphoned from the provincial Department of Education six years ago through irregular repairs contracts.

Wearing various masks in an apparent bid to conceal their identities, the suspects sat in the dock awaiting their bail applications.

Their effort at hiding from public view, however, drew a sharp rebuke from the presiding magistrate.

Masks only allowed for medical reasons

“This I’m going to make an order. If you use a mask in this court, you must bring me your medical certificate. You must use the mask for medical reasons only,” said the magistrate. “I want to see all of you standing in front of me.”

A hush fell over the courtroom as the suspects immediately removed their masks.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) arrested 36 suspects between Sunday and Monday. Five more suspects remain at large. Some of those arrested appeared alongside their spouses and children, who also face charges in connection with the fraudulent contracts and corruption.

On Monday, the court was only able to process five bail applications. This was largely due to medical issues raised on behalf of those accused. Bail ranging between R5, 000 and R50, 000 was granted.

On Tuesday, a further 10 suspects applied for bail. Their legal representatives advanced reasons why they should be released pending trial.

More bail hearings to continue

The matter was postponed to Wednesday to allow additional suspects to present themselves before court. And also for rulings to be delivered on each bail application.

Hawks provincial spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Magonseni Nkosi said once all bail applications have been finalised, all accused will appear in the same court on March 26 while investigations continue.

Those granted bail have been ordered to surrender their travel documents to the investigating officer. And they were instructed seek court permission before leaving the country.

