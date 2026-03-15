Removing Joburg’s Dada Morero a risky move, analyst says

The ANC’s Johannesburg region continues to be a theatre of power struggles, with the latest episode being the decision by the regional executive committee to recall mayor Dada Morero.

The writing had long been on the wall for Morero since he lost the regional leadership to Loyiso Masuku, who was then finance MMC.

Morero cried foul after being defeated at the December elective conference, writing to ANC Gauteng provincial task team convenor Hope Papo and secretary-general Fikile Mbalula to demand an investigation into what he claimed were flawed processes.

Tables turn for Morero

Masuku has since been appointed as Joburg’s first deputy mayor, a move that made it crystal clear that Morero’s days wearing the mayoral donning were numbered.

Political analyst Levy Ndou weighed in on Sunday, telling eNCA that the ANC was skating on thin ice with the decision to recall Morero.

He said the move would present the ANC as failing in its unity building efforts, which would not auger well with their preparations for the upcoming local government elections.

“This is the year of the elections, when the ANC is supposed to demonstrate the highest level of unity. Instead, they are focussing on pointing fingers at each other,” Ndou said.

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