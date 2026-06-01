Reopened inquest into anti-apartheid activist ‘Mojo’ Mabelane’s death gets underway

The long-awaited reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Matthews “Mojo” Mabelane has commenced before the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, nearly five decades after his death in police detention.

The reopening of the inquest follows written authorisation by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development on January 29 2025, in terms of the Inquests Act, paving the way for fresh scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding Mabelane’s death.

Mabelane, who was 22 at the time, died on February 15 1977 while in detention at the then John Vorster Square (now Johannesburg) police station. He had been held under Section 6 of the Terrorism Act 83 of 1967 and was being interrogated by members of the apartheid-era Security Branch.

An initial inquest held at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on May 30 1977 concluded that no individual could be held responsible for his death. Presiding Magistrate WP Dormehl found that Mabelane had died from multiple injuries sustained after allegedly falling from a ledge on the tenth floor of the building.

New evidence

The reopened proceedings aim to re-examine that finding in light of new evidence and investigative work undertaken in recent years.

Opening the state’s case, the National Prosecuting Authority’s deputy director of public prosecutions, Adv Lwazi Ngodwana, provided a detailed background of the matter and outlined the state’s position on revisiting the circumstances of Mabelane’s death.

The state’s first witness, investigating officer Mpho Livid Mashilo from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Task Team, read his statement into the record. His testimony detailed the investigations conducted, including documentary evidence recovered that may shed light on the events leading up to Mabelane’s death.

Emotional testimony

Emotional testimony was also heard from Mabelane’s brothers – Stephans, Phillip and Lash Mabelane – who spoke of the lasting pain and anguish experienced by the family over decades, particularly following the 1977 finding that no one could be held accountable.

The inquest is expected to run until June 12 as the court hears further evidence and testimony.

The National Prosecuting Authority has indicated that the reopened inquest underscores its commitment to uncovering the truth, establishing the full circumstances of Mabelane’s death, and determining whether any individual can be held criminally accountable.

The proceedings form part of broader efforts to revisit apartheid-era cases where questions of justice and accountability remain unresolved.

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