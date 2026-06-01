Reopened inquest into anti-apartheid activist ‘Mojo’ Mabelane’s death gets underway

The long-awaited reopened inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Matthews “Mojo” Mabelane has commenced before the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg, nearly five decades after his death in police detention.
The reopening of the inquest follows written authorisation by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development on January 29 2025, in terms of the Inquests Act, paving the way for fresh scrutiny into the circumstances surrounding Mabelane’s death.
Mabelane, who was 22 at the time, died on February 15 1977 while in detention at the then John Vorster Square (now Johannesburg) police station. He had been held under Section 6 of the Terrorism Act 83 of 1967 and was being interrogated by members of the apartheid-era Security Branch.
An initial inquest held at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on May 30 1977 concluded that no individual could be held responsible for his death. Presiding Magistrate WP Dormehl found that Mabelane had died from multiple injuries sustained after allegedly falling from a ledge on the tenth floor of the building.
New evidence
The reopened proceedings aim to re-examine that finding in light of new evidence and investigative work undertaken in recent years.
Opening the state’s case, the National Prosecuting Authority’s deputy director of public prosecutions, Adv Lwazi Ngodwana, provided a detailed background of the matter and outlined the state’s position on revisiting the circumstances of Mabelane’s death.
The state’s first witness, investigating officer Mpho Livid Mashilo from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Task Team, read his statement into the record. His testimony detailed the investigations conducted, including documentary evidence recovered that may shed light on the events leading up to Mabelane’s death.
Emotional testimony
Emotional testimony was also heard from Mabelane’s brothers – Stephans, Phillip and Lash Mabelane – who spoke of the lasting pain and anguish experienced by the family over decades, particularly following the 1977 finding that no one could be held accountable.
The inquest is expected to run until June 12 as the court hears further evidence and testimony.
The National Prosecuting Authority has indicated that the reopened inquest underscores its commitment to uncovering the truth, establishing the full circumstances of Mabelane’s death, and determining whether any individual can be held criminally accountable.
The proceedings form part of broader efforts to revisit apartheid-era cases where questions of justice and accountability remain unresolved.
- The inquest into anti-apartheid activist Matthews “Mojo” Mabelane’s death in police detention has reopened in Johannesburg nearly 50 years after his 1977 death.
- The reopening was authorized by the Minister of Justice on January 29, 2025, to review new evidence surrounding Mabelane's death in apartheid-era Security Branch custody.
- The original 1977 inquest ruled no one was responsible, attributing his death to a fall from the tenth-floor ledge of John Vorster Square police station.
- The current inquiry includes testimony from investigators who uncovered new documentary evidence and emotional accounts from Mabelane’s brothers.
- The inquest, running until mid-June, aims to establish the truth about Mabelane’s death and determine any criminal accountability, forming part of wider efforts to address apartheid-era injustices.
Mabelane, who was 22 at the time, died on February 15 1977 while in detention at the then John Vorster Square (now Johannesburg) police station. He had been held under Section 6 of the Terrorism Act 83 of 1967 and was being interrogated by members of the apartheid-era Security Branch.
An initial inquest held at the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on May 30 1977 concluded that no individual could be held responsible for his death.
Emotional testimony was also heard from Mabelane’s brothers – Stephans, Phillip and