Report links Mangope throne to Transvaal colonial manipulation

The Mangope royal line has suffered a blow after a North West premier-appointed investigative committee found that the family’s rise to the Bahurutshe Boo Manyana throne was shaped by colonial political manipulation that disrupted customary hereditary succession and favoured leaders seen as pliable to the Transvaal government.

The findings hand significant momentum to rival claimants challenging the historical legitimacy of the Mangope lineage in the bitter traditional leadership dispute in Motswedi.

Premier Lazarus Mokgosi commissioned the committee through Proclamation Notice 169 of 2025, published in Government Gazette number 8928 dated November 18, 2025.

In a report compiled under Section 59 of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act (TKLA) and signed on April 26, the committee effectively concludes that the rightful hereditary line should have emerged from the senior house of Bodietso, not from the lineage that ultimately produced the Mangope royal house.

“On account of its position, this is the house from which a successor to Kgosi Sebogodi had to be appointed,” the report states in reference to the senior house of Bodietso. The committee found that Bodietso’s son, Moilwa, was recognised under customary law as the rightful heir to the bogosi after the death of Kgosi Sebogodi,” the report says.

“The oral historical account demonstrated that around 1906, upon the death of Kgosi Sebogodi, Moilwa, who according to the customary law and custom of succession was to inherit bogosi, already had children”

But instead of the throne remaining within that hereditary line, the report says power shifted to Lucas Manyane Mangope, referred to as “Manyane I”, whose rise the committee links directly to colonial political interests. “The next eligible candidate for the office became Manyane. History has it that the latter became a regent for Rakgaje,” the report states.

The committee says Manyane1’s relationship with the Boers appears to have positioned him favourably with the Transvaal authorities at a time when colonial governments were actively reshaping traditional leadership structures.

The findings amount to one of the strongest official challenges yet to the historical legitimacy of the Mangope royal line, which has dominated the Bahurutshe Boo Manyana bogosi for generations. The committee found that colonial authorities interfered in customary succession systems by backing dikgosi who were considered easier to control politically.

“The records demonstrate that the position the government of the Transvaal colony at the time exerted not only political but also violent influence and repression on the tribes and dikgosi to an extent that they always wanted and have appointed a pliable Kgosi who would be under their control,” the report states.

The committee further concluded that colonial interference fundamentally destabilised hereditary succession practices.

“This is one amongst many of the manners in which heredity to the office of Kgosi became disturbed and disorganised.”

The report repeatedly stresses that the power to identify a Kgosi lies with the royal family acting in accordance with customary law – not political authorities. “It is trite, therefore … that the exercise of the power by the royal family to either designate or identify the incumbent is a sine qua non to the premier’s exercise of his/her discretion or obligation,” the report says.

The committee also states that “a Kgosi can only be recognised as such provided that the royal family has, in accordance with the customary law and customs, identified such an individual”.

While the report does not expressly remove or invalidate the current Mangope leadership, its conclusions strengthen the case of rival factions who argue that the bogosi was historically diverted away from its proper hereditary line through colonial political engineering.

The investigation was commissioned to determine “the rightful Kgosi” and establish the legitimate royal lineage within the Bahurutshe Boo Manyana community.

The committee said its ultimate objective was to ensure “that a proper person becomes appointed a Kgosi in accordance with Section 8 of the TKLA”.

The report recommends that Mokgosi accept the committee’s findings and convene a meeting of recognised Bahurutshe Boo Manyana Royal Family members to consider the report and identify a rightful Kgosi in line with traditional leadership laws.

The committee stressed that it did not nominate any candidate itself. It further recommends that once a lawful candidate is identified, the 2017 recognition of Kwena Mangope as Kgosi and acting representative be withdrawn.

A disclaimer states that many findings rely on oral history, witness recollections and copied historical records.