Representation woes delays Senzo Meyiwa murder trial 

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been postponed to September 5 following representation woes for accused number one to four.

The proceedings at the high court in Pretoria were again filled with drama on Tuesday when advocate Malesela Teffo, who withdrew from the trial on July 12, was expected to return to the courtroom to resume his duties.

Teffo represented accused number one to four of the five men linked to the murder of Meyiwa in 2014. His expected return did not go according to plan after the court resolved to disregard him because his instructing attorney, TT Thobane, has already taken over.

Judge Tshifiwa Maumela allowed Thobane to proceed with the proceedings despite Teffo’s letter notifying the court that he intended to come back. According to Thobane, there was no approval for Teffo to be reappointed to the matter.

At the time of his withdrawal from the trial, Teffo told the courtroom that he was being harassed by the state and the court. He also mentioned that the police and the National Prosecuting Authority had ordered him not to be a part of the murder trial.

“I deserve and demand respect from this court. I came here knowing what will be the consequences,” Teffo said at the time, adding that he would be returning to his role as watching brief on behalf of the Meyiwa family.

In a letter to the high court on Thursday last week, Teffo said he had resolved the issues that led to his withdrawal and would be returning to court for the trial.

The letter reads: “Be informed that I am not going to withdraw in this matter and give the state underserved due. We have since resolved my withdrawal issue with the relevant stakeholders in this matter, and I am still the defence counsel for accused one to four.”

On Monday, the Judges Matter instructed Teffo to withdraw accusations he levelled against Maumela.

Judges Matter wants Teffo to withdraw accusations against Maumela

