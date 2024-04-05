‘Reserving jobs for people under 35 is unconstitutional’

Rise Mzansi, the new political formation that will run in all provincial elections, feels that the nation treats its citizens over 35 harshly.

Songezo Zibi, a former journalist and leader of Rise Mzansi, launched a campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday to see first-hand the struggles faced by people who the employment system has ejected due to their age.

The majority of them are graduates compelled to linger on the edges of the economy.

While it is not official government policy to give preference to individuals under 35, many government agencies, local governments, and the private sector have frequently targeted this age group when offering internships and jobs, leaving those who are deemed older on their own.

Struggle to find employment

“Lots of South Africans have told us that when they are looking for work, they are often told that if they are 35 years and older, they cannot find employment,” said Zibi.

“The reason why we are fighting this issue together with other South Africans is that by the age of 35, people have dependents, whether they are their own children, siblings or parents. Besides, this is grossly unconstitutional.”

He told Sunday World that it was the intention of his party to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the government to continue sidelining those over 35 years.

“We think that the policy is unfair because it excludes skilled and capable people on the basis of age,” he said.

Zibi, who founded the party in April 2023, is a former newspaper editor and co-founder of the Rivonia Circle think-tank.

Rise Mzansi has positioned itself as a credible alternative to take South Africa forward.

Outcasts from society

The party has coined the now-famous phrase “2024 is our 1994”, propelling despondent voters to cast their votes for meaningful change.

Rise Mzansi joins the chorus of an anti-ageism rights group calling itself the Forgotten Nation of SA.

The advocacy group laments that the treatment of people according to their age has resulted in untold harm and suffering for those who are outcasts from society and have no other means of support.

Some of these people have also taken their own lives.

