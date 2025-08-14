Resident protesting over water crushed to death by municipal water tanker

A water tanker driver from the ANC-run Ilembe district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is being investigated for reckless and negligent driving after his truck knocked down and killed a protester who was demanding water from the municipality.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Manqumbi village under the Maphumulo local municipality, which falls under the Ilembe district.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver appeared to have been angered by the protest. He deliberately knocked the protester, who later died in a local hospital.

Witnesses say victim was targeted

Some of the eyewitnesses who spoke to the Sunday World said Bongiwe Makhoba was on the side of the road when the water tanker knocked her.

“There was a protest over a shortage of water in the area. Later, a water tanker from Ilembe District Municipality, which is responsible for water, came to deliver it to the people. The driver veered off the road and knocked down Makhoba, who was one of the protesters.

“She was rushed to a hospital, and it was later reported that she died due to the injuries. The driver left with his truck and parked in the municipal yard,” one of the eyewitnesses alleged.

Another one alleged that the driver targeted Makhoba.

“He targeted her as she was on the side of the road. It looks like he was angered by the protest and decided to hit her,” the other witness alleged.

Driver not yet arrested

The driver has not been arrested yet, even though a case was registered at Maphumulo SAPS. At the time, it was recorded as reckless and negligent driving. It may now be changed to murder depending on the evidence gathered by the police.

Police provincial spokesperson, Lt Colonel Robert Netshiunda, confirmed that the case was registered. He said it is being investigated.

“Reports indicate that the members of the Maqumbi community were protesting for service delivery on Wednesday morning, 13 August 2025, when the victim was struck by a truck,” he said.

The municipality did not comment when it was asked about the matter.

