Residents feel the pinch as Mthatha Airport chaos strangle region’s economy

After months of simmering frustration — with travellers held hostage by exorbitant ticket prices, a handful of airlines, and constant disruptions — the growing crisis at Mthatha Airport has forced a belated intervention.

While the OR Tambo District Municipality now trumpets an “action plan” following high-level talks, residents are left asking one seething question: why did it take so long for those in power to act when the daily grind of broken schedules and unaffordable flights has long been strangling the region’s economy and mobility?

Sky-high fares, cancellations

For months, travellers using the airport have complained about unaffordable fares, frequent flight disruptions and a lack of competition among airlines. These problems have constrained economic activity and mobility in the region.

According to the municipality, these issues did not begin with public outcry. They were already being raised through official channels.

OR Tambo Municipality mayor Cllr Mesuli Ngqondwana has repeatedly engaged airport management and raised the matter at the District Mayors’ Forum. During these engagements, the interests of the people were placed squarely on the table.

As the situation worsened, the municipality escalated the matter to the provincial government.

According to the municipality, a high-level meeting involving the MEC for Transport, the mayor and senior officials was held on December 18, 2025. This was to confront what the municipality describes as the challenges facing Mthatha Airport.

Those discussions have now resulted in a formal action plan. And they signal what officials call a shift from discussion to implementation.

Municipality intervention

The municipality stated that work is already underway to improve coordination in airport management. To also address aviation fuel availability (identified as a major factor driving up ticket prices). To also strengthen safety and emergency services, repair critical security infrastructure, and engage airlines to improve flight reliability and expand route options.

“The action plan is being actively implemented and monitored. With regular reviews by both provincial and district leadership to ensure progress and accountability,” the municipality said in a statement.

The OR Tambo District Municipality also credited mayor Ngqondwana’s persistence. It lauded him for ensuring the issue was treated with urgency. And also praised the MEC for Transport for what it called a swift and constructive response.

People’s voices finally heard

Reaffirming its commitment to residents, the municipality said people’s voices matter.

“Your voice matters. Your concerns are shaping the work being done. And your leadership remains fully engaged, on the ground, in the rooms that matter. And it remains focused on restoring confidence in Mthatha Airport as a vital economic and connectivity asset for our region.”

