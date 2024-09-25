Residents placed in alternative dwelling after fire gutted complex

Following a fire that destroyed the property late on Tuesday night, a number of residents of the Midrand residential complex Broadwalk Urban Village were provided with alternate housing.

There are reportedly 130 apartments in the Mafadi Property-owned building.

Although the cause of the fire is unknown, Sunday World is aware that all displaced residents have been given alternate accommodations.

Firefighting operations were completed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Xolile Khumalo, a spokesperson for Johannesburg emergency medical services (EMS), informed Sunday World.

Cause of fire unknown

Khumalo added that the building’s owner gave accommodations to the occupants.

“Fire inspectors are on scene conducting investigations,” said Khumalo.

“One resident sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital, No deaths have been reported at the moment.”

When questioned about the fire incident, the receptionist at Mafadi Property, who Sunday World contacted, was hesitant to provide information.

The receptionist, who wished to remain anonymous, stated that the incident was being investigated and that the company was unsure of the fire’s cause.

When asked about the number of residents who stayed at the building, she said she was not at liberty to reveal such information.

Sunday World has contacted Nthatisi Modingoane, a spokesperson for the City of Johannesburg, about the issue and other claims, like that the property was converted from a commercial to a residential complex.

As new information becomes available, the story will be updated.

