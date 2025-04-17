Residents terrified after lions escape from Kruger National Park

Villagers in the vicinity of Kruger National Park are terrified after learning that four lions escaped from the park this week.

According to reports, the alarm was raised when two male lions were spotted along the tar road between Huntington village and Elephant Point on Sunday night.

Already cautious of the park’s wildlife, the sighting sent shock waves through the surrounding communities.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) swiftly mobilised to address the crisis.

Rain hinders tracking efforts

The MTPA spokesperson, Simphiwe Shungube, confirmed that one lion was found by drone, but rain hindered tracking efforts.

“We are working with Kruger National Park colleagues to locate the lions,” Shungube said.

“We have requested a helicopter for aerial support, and we have a team on the ground committed to working around the clock.”

The MTPA stressed the danger posed by the predators and asked locals to report sightings right away and refrain from confronting the lions.

Locals are more anxious now that the lions are thought to have killed two cows in Huntington.

Interactions with wildlife are frequent for communities near the Kruger National Park, but the escape of four lions — strong apex predators — has raised worries.

The loss of cattle highlights the financial and security risks associated with the escape, as villages such as Huntington depend on livestock for their livelihoods.

Residents urged to stay indoors at night

One of Africa’s largest game reserves, the Kruger National Park is home to thousands of wild animals, including an estimated 1 600 lions.

Escapes, while rare, highlight the challenges of managing wildlife in areas where human settlements border protected habitats.

The MTPA’s response, combining technology like drones with traditional tracking, reflects the complexity of safely returning the lions to the park without harm to animals or villagers.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors at night, secure livestock, and avoid activities like jogging or cycling that could attract the lions’ attention.

In addition to encouraging people to report sightings to SAPS (08600 10111), the MTPA has established hotlines (013 065 0859 or 013 065 0888).

