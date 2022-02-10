Resilience pays off business woman who taught herself the art of make-up

Johannesburg- Self-taught makeup artist and now businesswoman, Elinah Mangena, has penned her first book, “Diary of a Self-taught MUA”, where she speaks of how resilience and the will to survive made her a success at only 30-years-old.

She had a dream of coming to South Africa from Zimbabwe, where she was born, to study law.

But she ended up being homeless in a foreign country.

She said she has never had an easy childhood either.

“I was hardly in any stable family set up, but I somehow managed to adapt to any environment that circumstances threw me in. I did yearn for love, though, especially when I stayed with my stepmother soon after my parents divorced,” she writes in the book.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mangena said her upbringing was quite different from others, because she grew up in a polygamous family, with three stepmothers and two dads and ten siblings.

She went on to work as a fruit and vegetable merchandiser directly after matric.

“Through that job, a stranger tipped me with money that was enough for me to apply for my passport that led me to moving to South Africa to study,” said Elinah.

But her arrival in the country was not smooth sailing.

“A few months after I came to South Africa I had to drop out of school and could not afford rent because I was financially disadvantaged. I ended up being homeless, but fortunately for me, church people took me in and that is when I taught myself how to apply makeup,” she said.

Her very first client was a big cheque.

“I was booked by someone who was getting married in Drakensberg, and I never looked back. I worked for two days on ten people, which meant double the amount. So, I wrote the book to guide people on knowing their niche, pursuing purpose, how to become a makeup artist without going to school for it, challenges that come with the job and how to overcome them,” she said enthusiastically.

A day she says she will never forget, is when she had to work on Chi Mhende’s face, who was a Generations: The Legacy actress at the time.

She said that as a result of being homeless she also started an initiative, which now provides sanitary wear, stationery and skills development programmes to girls like her.

