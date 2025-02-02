‘Resistance to legal sector code shocking’

Business lobby group Black Business Council (BBC) has hit out at law firm

Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) and AfriForum for challenging the gazetting of the Legal Sector Code under the broad-based Economic Empowerment Act.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau gazetted the code that seeks to speed up transformation in the legal sector, by mandating stricter compliance with equity and empowerment initiatives for the legal fraternity in September.

However, NRF approached the Pretoria High Court in a bid to block the implementation of the code, which is aimed at seeing an increased number of black participants in the country’s legal business.

