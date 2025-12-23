Retired judge’s book alleges corporate collusion in Chris Hani assassination

Retired Judge Chris Nicholson alleges in his recently released book that multinational corporations, including Anglo American and De Beers, colluded with apartheid-era intelligence agencies to suppress anti-apartheid activists and protect their business interests in South Africa, including orchestrating the 1993 assassination of prominent leader Chris Hani.

Corporates fuelled political assassinations

The book, Who Really Killed Chris Hani? by author Chris Nicholson, claims that corporate interests fuelled political assassinations and destabilisation campaigns across Africa during the final years of apartheid.

According to Nicholson, this was part of a systemic alliance where “cooperation between Big Business and the state, more especially the intelligence agencies, has been central to the ongoing plunder”.

He details the “connivance with British and American intelligence agencies”. And he cites apartheid-era General Tienie Groenewald’s warning that no one should underestimate the “involvement of foreign intelligence in Third Force operations: MI6, the CIA … South Africa was a pawn in the struggle between the big powers”.

Secret organisation targeted ‘threats’

Secret organisations such as the South African Institute for Maritime Research (SAIMR) and the Civil Cooperation Bureau (CCB) worked alongside these agencies to target figures deemed a threat.

Nicholson presents evidence that “the private sector’s complicity” was direct. He notes that an SAIMR representative said it represented “business organisations and concerns from the private sector. Those who were worried about political developments in the country”.

Nicholson alleges that Anglo American supported the establishment of SAIMR. He pointed to “the assistance Anglo gave to British MI5 agent Ritchie” as evidence of the corporation’s close involvement.

Meanwhile, De Beers is accused of over-mining Namibia’s diamond reserves prior to its independence. An act Nicholson says was “in breach of the law passed by the United Nations Council for Namibia. This was the 1974 Decree for the Protection of the Natural Resources of Namibia”.

Possible nationalisation a concern

The book claims these companies, concerned about possible nationalisation under a democratic government, financed covert operations and mercenary activities. This fear was rooted in the fact that “the ANC charter calls for nationalisation of the mining and banking sectors. Anglo operations are prime targets for nationalisation should a Black-majority government come to power.”

Chris Hani was a key anti-apartheid figure and advocate for the redistribution of South Africa’s mineral wealth. He was assassinated in April 1993. While the official narrative attributes his killing to Janusz Waluś and Clive Derby-Lewis, Nicholson contends the murder was part of a larger conspiracy.

The book notes a chilling SAIMR document from a year before the killing. It mentioned a meeting with right-wing groups, adding: “A year later, to the day, Chris Hani would be gunned down in front of his house.”

Socioeconomic rights

It further points to alleged tensions between Hani and senior ANC figure Thabo Mbeki. The latter’s focus during secret meetings was on the business sector’s role. He stressed: “You can’t eat the right to vote. You can use it, however, to achieve socioeconomic rights’.”

The book further alleges British Aerospace (BAe) bribed ANC leaders, including former defence minister Joe Modise, to secure the controversial Arms Deal. This aligns with the book’s broader claim about the priority of Western commercial interests. It cites former official Eschel Rhoodie, who said, “South Africa’s mineral wealth was far more important to these nations than any moral or ethical considerations about ending apartheid.”

Nicholson draws parallels between Hani’s murder and the assassinations of other African leaders. These include Patrice Lumumba and Anton Lubowski, as alleged examples of efforts to maintain corporate control.

Heroes, leaders targeted

He writes that “the idealistic heroes and leaders who tried to stem this plundering tide and redistribute the wealth among the citizenry were the targets”. And he asserts that “it is clear that the US and British intelligence agencies cooperated” in such killings.

Nicholson calls for renewed investigations into Hani’s murder. He argues that systemic corruption and collusion between corporations and intelligence agencies have contributed to South Africa’s persistent inequality.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content