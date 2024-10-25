Retired Limpopo GNT staff to finally get their pension payouts

The Limpopo provincial government has established a task team to facilitate payments of former employees of Great North Transport (GNT) pension payouts amounting to over R300-million.

It has been 18 years since former employees of a government-owned bus company were unable to get their pensions.

The facilitating team is being led by the Office of the Premier, former GNT employees, Provincial Treasury, Limpopo Economic Development Environment, and Tourism (LEDET).

Husband died fighting for his pension payout

Tryphosa Manyathela, whose husband, Herrick, worked for GNT from 1969 to 1979, said her spouse died fighting for his pension payout. He lost the fight because of the unfair labour practices of the then management.

“My husband was working as a clerk at the time when he was dismissed for asking for a salary increment. He was always complaining about the harsh conditions he worked under. After they fired him, they never paid him his pension money.

He died in 2020 still fighting for his pension. I am here as his widow to fight for what is due to him,” said Manyathela.

William Makola is a former bus driver whose longevity spanned 40 years with GNT. He said the only thing to show for is the certificate of service.

Ex-bus driver with 40 years service laments the long wait

“It pains me to see my peers enjoying their pension payouts while I’m struggling to make ends meet. We have been fighting for our monies for many years but no one is prepared to listen to us. This is dragging for far too long. And many have died without getting what is owed to them. Premiers and MECs came and left with empty promises to resolve the matter. But knowing the kind of liars these politicians are, this case has deadlocked.”

GNT spokesperson, Leo Gama, said GNT is committed to seeing this process being concluded.

“So far, we have been able to process several claims from the time the pension fund payout began. It should be noted that the delay in processing the funds is caused by difficulties in tracing some of the members or beneficiaries. Regarding the forensic investigation, we have mentioned in the past that GNT has never commissioned any forensic investigation. [This was done by] Limpopo Treasury. We are therefore unable to release a report that does not belong to us,” said Gama.

Limpopo government assures beneficiaries of the process

The Limpopo provincial government would like to bring to the attention of the media some details on the matter. It is currently in negotiations with the current and former employees of the GNT. This is relating to matters of pension funds administered by the entity. The fund is administered under the Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA). Employees are represented by Mr Harry Masindi of Make It Happen Foundation (MIHAFO).

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content