Retired Umhlobo Wenene FM host Rev Rweqana has passed on

Retired Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter and veteran broadcaster, Reverend Nomathamsanqa Rweqana, has passed away.

The religious programme’s presenter died at the age of 75 on Tuesday, February 6. Reports say she had been receiving treatment in hospital after being admitted on February 2.

On Wednesday, Rweqana’s former employer, isiXhosa radio station based in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, announced the news of her passing.

Rweqana’s death comes two years after the Mna nendlu yam siyakuMkhonza uYehova show host retired from the station.

She was loved for her unique quips and puns, which she used as an art to keep her listeners awake. This was because her show was in the wee hours of the morning. “Nqo, nqo ndikwakho” (knock knock, I’m at your house) was her favourite phrase on her show.

In 2017 Rweqana was the recipient of a Hall of Fame Award from the Liberty Radio Awards.

The awards honour and recognise exceptional and innovative excellence in the South African radio industry.

Loyiso Bala, business manager of the Eastern Cape Combo, which includes Umhlobo Wenene FM, labelled her a broadcasting legend. When she retired, he said he considers himself fortunate to “have worked alongside such a broadcasting legend”.

In December, the station lost one of its former staff members, Mthobeli “KCI” August.

August’s lifeless body was discovered at his Johannesburg home. At his memorial service, his family dismissed the rumours of suicide. They revealed that he was found in a position that looked like he was reaching for his cellphone. The family, however, said they will wait for the postmortem results for the cause of his passing.

“Mthobeli was found unconscious at his home in Johannesburg on Friday, 29 December 2023. He was a decorated radio presenter who enthralled audiences across South Africa with his unique style of presenting.

“We ask for privacy during this time of mourning. The details of the funeral will be announced in due course,” said a family statement.

The seasoned broadcaster hosted the afternoon drive show at the station. He was loved by millions of listeners who enjoyed his witty character and skits.

