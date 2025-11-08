Reverend Mlombi’s family appeals for intervention amid alleged assault

The family of reality star Reverend Mawuzole Mlombi has appealed for help, alleging that he has been subjected to physical abuse by his wife, Nandipha Mlombi.

His aunt, Mantombi Slange, told Sunday World that Mawuzole has suffered bruises, bite marks, and scratches all over his body.

“We’ve witnessed physical attacks from Nandipha, and we just don’t know how to help him,” Mantombi said.

Threw beer bottle at hubby

“The first time we saw it was back home in the Eastern Cape. Mawuzole had come to be with the family, and suddenly Nandipha arrived demanding money from him. She picked up an empty beer bottle and threw it at him, aiming for his head, but luckily she missed. We knew they had marital problems. But that incident left us completely shocked, fearing for his life. Even our father, who was present, couldn’t handle it and he cried.

“That’s when Mawuzole opened up to the family. He told us he was being physically abused. He said Nandipha constantly insulted him and, at times, even chased him out of the house. At some point he was living in a shack after being forced out of the house. He said he hadn’t told us earlier because he was too embarrassed and didn’t want to burden us. That incident shocked us and made us fear for his life,” said Mantombi.

She said that the abuse continued after Mawuzole returned to Johannesburg. “He was worried about his children, and I think she convinced him to come back. But it didn’t last long, he told us things were even worse than before. Nandipha was still physically attacking him. Our main concern is his wellbeing and that of the children,” Mantombi said, adding that social workers had tried to intervene but were met with threats.

Social workers threatened

“At one point, two social workers were called to the house, but Nandipha wouldn’t let them in. She grabbed a kitchen knife and charged at them while boiling water, threatening to attack them if they entered. I had to calm the situation. But the social workers had no choice but to leave without doing their job,” she explained.

His cousin, Akhona Slange confirmed Mantombi’s account and shared photographs of Mawuzole’s injuries.

“What he’s going through is extremely painful. We stay in touch, and he keeps me updated. He’s essentially become Nandipha’s punching bag, but at least he’s documenting everything. He recently sent pictures showing bruised eyes and bite marks on his arm. Sadly, these attacks often happen in front of their children,” Akhona said.

Sunday World has seen the photographs showing Mawuzole’s injuries.

Social worker Queen Chauke weighed in: “This is assault, and the victim should report it to the police. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of stigma around abuse against men by their wives or partners. So these incidents often go unreported. Men who are abused frequently fall into depression, and in severe cases, they may become suicidal. Statistics show that men are more likely to die by suicide. Because they don’t open up, and when they do, they’re often ridiculed.”

Expert suggests therapy

Chauke advised that therapy could help address the root of the problem.

“If all else fails, separation may be necessary. Co-parenting arrangements may be handled through family court,” she added.

Sunday World has reported that viewers are unhappy with the show, Queen Nandi and the Rev. They cite concerns over the emotional and physical abuse depicted. Many members of the public have even called for the show to be cancelled.

At that time, Shirley Adonisi, M-Net’s director of local entertainment, said: “Gender-based violence remains a serious issue in South Africa. And we were mindful of the sensitivities involved. The family is receiving professional support, safeguarding protocols were followed. And we remain committed to responsible storytelling,” said Adonisi.

When pressed for further comment, Adonisi could not respond.

Attempts to reach Nandipha for comment were unsuccessful. Her comment will be included in this story once she has responded. Mawuzole redirected all queries to Mzansi Magic, which had not responded by the time of publishing.

