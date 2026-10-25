Rhodes University illness outbreak spreads as new cases emerge at St Albans prison

The investigation into a gastrointestinal illness outbreak first reported at Rhodes University in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, has widened after 23 more cases emerged at nearby St Albans prison. There are also unconfirmed reports that the outbreak might have spread to other areas of the Makana municipality.

Students reportedly began falling ill last Sunday, with 111 experiencing symptoms including diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting. Preliminary government findings indicated possible contamination in the university’s internal water distribution system, rather than the municipal distribution network.

On Thursday, the Eastern Cape Department of Health reported preliminary testing at the university’s microbiology laboratory that detected high coliform counts, the presence of E. coli and low chlorine levels.

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Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana said its infection prevention and control team had observed referrals from the university at Settlers Hospital for further medical assessment.

With more reported cases, additional samples have been taken from various other water sources, including the municipal distribution network, the water treatment works in Makana and the elevated tower storage where St Albans receives its water from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality’s potable water supply system.

The university has since increased the provision of purified drinking water.

An intergovernmental intervention led by Department of Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, alongside Makana Mayor Yandiswa Vara and Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, has been initiated.

Years of water cuts, sewage leaks and, in some areas, bucket toilets have fuelled community anger.